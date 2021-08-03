DaBaby’s apology has been slammed by fans who claim the rapper is only interested in making money.

Many music lovers aren’t buying DaBabay’s apology for his homophobic remarks, which generated widespread outrage.

The rapper has issued two public apologies for remarks he made last week at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The “Masterpiece” artist, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was kicked out of the Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas festivals for making derogatory remarks towards homosexual people and individuals living with HIV/AIDS, then doubling down.

If they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of those dreadful sexually transmitted diseases that would kill you in two to three weeks,” the rapper instructed his audience to raise their cellphone flashlights in the air.

Governors Ball organizers stated in a statement on Monday that the festival “does not and will not accept hate or bigotry of any kind.”

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza announced on Sunday that the event is “founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” and that DaBaby will not be playing that night as planned.

Several musicians, including Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Madonna, criticised him.

The rapper has recently issued a more heartfelt apology on Instagram in the wake of the outrage and festival cancellations.

“I apologize to the LGBT+ community for making harsh and harmful remarks. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education in this area. All of you are loved. God’s blessings. “DaBaby,” says the narrator.

“Social media moves so quickly that people want to demolish you before you even get a chance to develop, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby added.

“Having people I know publicly pushing against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these things and advice — has been terrible as a man who has had to forge his own way from extremely bad circumstances.”

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who quietly sought out to provide advice, education, and resources,” he ended. That was exactly what I needed, and it was delivered.”

Despite the apparent sincerity of DaBaby’s apologies, many people are skeptical, with others mocking him on Twitter for “fumbling the bag” or only displaying regret after his career and income were harmed.

