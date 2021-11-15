DaBaby is facing backlash after calling the cops on DaniLeigh, his child’s mother.

DaBaby is experiencing fire today after getting into a violent Instagram Live dispute with his child’s mother, DaniLeigh.

On Sunday night, the rapper, whose actual name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, went live on Instagram, recording DaniLeigh, a 26-year-old singer, feeding their three-month-old baby while he requested her to leave his property.

Both have released comments after exchanging heated words and going live on Instagram to share the scenario with the public.

The cops appear to arrive at DaniLeigh’s house in one of her Lives after she was ordered to leave by the rapper duo.