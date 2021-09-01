DaBaby Continues His Apology Tour in an Effort to Resurrect His Career.

DaBaby’s apology tour is continuing, with the rapper meeting with a variety of HIV organizations in the aftermath of his homophobic remark issue.

In a virtual, private conference, the “Masterpiece” rapper—whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk—joined officials from nine advocacy groups to discuss HIV facts and share personal tales of living and thriving with the virus.

Black AIDS Institute, Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative Coordinating Centers, GLAAD, National Minority AIDS Council, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network-USA, Prevention Access Campaign, the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group were among the organizations represented at the meeting.

In a joint statement, leaders from the groups said the 29-year-old was “genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”

“We appreciate that he engaged honestly and eagerly in this forum of Black individuals living with HIV, which provided him with an opportunity to learn and get proper information,” they continued.

Following DaBaby’s terrible comments towards LGBT people and those living with HIV at the Rolling Loud festival in July, the above groups wrote an open letter to him.

The HIV campaigners said in the letter, “At a time when HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black Americans and gay and transgender persons of color, a discourse is vital.” “We need to address the misinformation regarding HIV that you mentioned in your comments, as well as the impact it has on different communities.”

125 groups had signed on to endorse the open letter to DaBaby as of last week’s August 26 deadline.

The leaders of the parties participating stated after their meeting that their purpose was to “Call him in instead of calling him out.”

The organizations want him to "use his platform to transmit that crucial information to his fanbase and encourage people to get tested and know their status" as well as grasp and assist others understand a fundamental fact about.