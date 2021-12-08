Cynthia Nixon on the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, ‘And Just Like That,’ Cynthia Nixon on the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, ‘And Just Like That,’ Cynthia Nixon on the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot,

CultureMovies & Television

HBOHBO The City and MaxSex “I believe we’ve all progressed in the Miranda direction in terms of our perceptions of the world, particularly our perceptions of women and the issues we confront,” says the author. And Just Like That (HBO, December 9), the new chapter of Sex and the City, is generating a lot of buzz, and its unveiling during the epidemic was almost therapeutic. Cynthia Nixon, reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes, adds, “I do believe it is a thing that people return to, particularly in a moment of difficulty.” There are a few major differences between the original and this version. The first is the absence of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. “I can’t speak for the rest of the ladies. I overhear people discussing it. I’ll only speak for myself; it’s not something I consider,” partly due to the new series’ “embarrassment of richness of new characters.”” Miranda’s distinctive red hair is also missing. Nixon recounted telling writer/director Michael Patrick King, after a debate over a hair mishap story piece, “She is 55 years old. He was like, ‘Ahhh, Miranda doesn’t give a f**k.’ She’s not going to mess up her hair…and he was like, ‘Ahhh, Miranda doesn’t give a f**k.'” Fans will be reassured by the return of familiar figures in the finale. “Hopefully, it’ll be like reuniting with long-lost pals, but you’ll be able to pick up just where you left off.” Did you ever imagine that a project like this would arise? Never. But I’m the one who hasn’t noticed this at any point. I never expected to get cast, I never anticipated it to be a smash, much alone the hit it is, I never expected to do a film, then another, and then come back today. I’m not sure where Sarah Jessica would put herself on this timeline, but Kristin Davis, in my opinion, is the person who has always believed. People would ask me questions, and I’d respond, “I don’t know.” “No, I don’t believe so. There’s a 1% possibility. I don’t think so.” [laughing]Without giving anything away, what can And Just Like fans expect from the movie? This is a condensed version of the information.