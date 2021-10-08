Cynthia Harris, star of “Mad About You,” received tributes after her death at the age of 87.

Cynthia Harris, who played Sylvia Buchman in the iconic sitcom Mad About You, passed away at the age of 87.

The star of theater and screen died on Sunday, October 3, according to a notice published by The New York Times. There have been no further information disclosed about the New York native’s death.

“She was active in numerous humanitarian endeavors in addition to having devoted her life to the theater,” stated the notification. “She was most recently the artistic director of TACT (The Actors Company Theater).” “Cynthia is survived by her loyal assistant Terrence Mintern, her brother Dr. Matthew Harris (Frances), her sister-in-law Maryjane Harris (brother David predeceased her) and many nieces and nephews,” the statement read. Cynthia’s death is a significant loss to the dramatic arts community and to all of us.” Following the news, actor Paul Reiser, who played Harris’ son in the NBC comedy Mad About You, paid tribute to the beloved actress on Twitter.

“What a remarkable woman. He wrote, “Truly one of a kind.” “Cynthia could make you laugh just by delivering a phrase you knew she’d totally crush. And what a big heart she has. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to be her’son’ for all of these years. “Dear friend, may you rest in peace.” Actress Finnerty Steeves also reminisced on her time working with Harris, posting a photo of herself with her former co-star.

"I first met #CynthiaHarris in 2012 when she was cast as my mother in #NeilSimons Off Broadway #LostInYonkers," Steeves recounted. "Thank you for being a fantastic friend, scene partner, and for instilling a love of tea parties in my kid. Cynthia, you were a firecracker, and you will be greatly missed. "I'm saddened to learn about Cynthia Harris' passing," remarked David Gordon, managing editor of TheaterMania. Mad About You is, as you all know, my favorite television program, and she absolutely nails the overbearing Jewish mother." "Cynthia Harris was the greatest of New York," tweeted journalist Josh Mansour. We owe it to these types of New Yorkers to provide us with the distinct color and viewpoint that is distinctly New York for the rest of us to appreciate. And then there's the utter magic of.