Cyber Monday 2021’s 5 Best Anime and Manga Deals

Although Black Friday has passed, there are still some anime discounts that have been reserved exclusively for Cyber Monday.

There are a variety of discounts and special offers available, ranging from anime films and TV series to comics.

The Washington Newsday shares some of the finest bargains available.

1. Every purchase comes with a free gift.

You read that correctly: Funimation is giving out a free gift with every purchase made on Cyber Monday to Premium Plus and Premium Plus Extra customers.

Subscribers who purchase an item from the store will receive a free Funimation exclusive Funko Pop.

2. Anime gift discounts

Funimation offers savings on DVDs and Blu-rays, as well as exclusive gifts that are suitable for any anime enthusiast.

Funimation has offered a new bargain on a Naruto Nyanto! bundle, which features cat versions of major characters Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake, just in time for Cyber Monday.

The combo is now only $65 instead of $139.99.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba themed merchandise will also be discounted just for the event.

On Cyber Monday, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira figurines will be available at a discounted price. The former has been reduced to $21.59 from $26.99, and the latter has been reduced to $11.99 from $14.99. On Monday, November 29, at 8 a.m. CT, the revised pricing will be available.

3. Barnes and Noble is offering a 30% discount on manga box sets. This is a condensed version of the information.