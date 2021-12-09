CVS Announces Plans to Expand ‘HealthHUB’ Locations and Add Primary Care Centers to Its Stores.

CVS Health stated on Thursday that it plans to create more “HealthHUBs” and add primary care services to hundreds more sites.

Last month, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch told analysts that the business has to “push into primary care so that we can influence the overall cost of care.”

Its goal is to give clients easier access to their health-care providers, resulting in lower prices.

HealthHUBs, according to the company’s website, are designed to be a one-stop shop for everything from minor ailments and accidents to chronic illnesses and mental health difficulties. This year, the business plans to open around 1,000 HealthHUBs.

Lynch said CVS Health is “closer to the consumer than anyone else” during a webcast of the company’s annual investor meeting on Thursday. Despite having “considerable effect over health-care utilization,” she continued, primary care receives just around 10% of national health-care spending.

Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists will be part of the care teams at the primary care facilities. At some sites, other specialists such as dieticians and social workers will be present. Both in-person and remote services will be provided.

CVS Health isn’t the only company with big plans. Walgreens, a drugstore competitor, and other health-care corporations, such as UnitedHealth Group Inc., have also expanded their health-care offerings. They’re all vying to become frequent tour guides for consumers navigating the complex American healthcare system.

Over the next few years, Walgreens, for example, plans to add hundreds of VillageMD primary care practices to its stores.

Millions of aging baby boomers, who will require more frequent care and are covered by government-funded programs such as Medicare Advantage, are a major target for this rivalry.

CVS Health is launching this campaign while also dealing with a staffing shortfall in some of its pharmacies, which have seen waves of COVID-19 immunizations and tests and may soon be managing viral pill treatments.

From a campaign that began in September, the firm claims to have hired around 23,000 people. Pharmacy technicians, who can administer vaccines, made up about half of the total.

As it changes to population, CVS Health, which operates approximately 10,000 retail outlets, plans to eliminate several hundred stores in the next three years. This is a condensed version of the information.