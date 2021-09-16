Cute Sable Pet Obsessed With Owner Cook Goes Viral On The Internet

As one video on TikTok has proved, nothing is more comforting than the sounds and aromas of a loved one preparing a dinner.

Sablebuddy uploaded a video to the app that shows a sable captivated by the sound of his owner cooking. Since it was posted on September 15, it has had 11.2 million views.

Buddy, the adorable puppy, stands on his hind legs by the kitchen door at the start of the video.

The animal is excitedly glancing around the room, perplexed.

The camera then moves down to some sizzling food in a pot on the stovetop.

Buddy, who was “rescued from a fur farm in 2018,” has encroached on the cooking area and is staring in wonder at the pot.

“What’s going on?” a woman can be heard saying.

“*sound of cooking” is written over the clip, which can be seen here.

“Buddy the #sable immediately emerges in the kitchen when I am cooking #сoол,” the video description reads.

More than 22,700 individuals have raced to the comments area to give their thoughts on the humorous clip, which has topped 2.5 million likes.

Elizabethann0184, a TikTok user, wrote: “He said, what are WE having momma?” with a heart emoji.

“What type of dog is that?” laughed another individual, Covy.

“It looks like a bear cat!” Hunkymonkey7492 said.

Patches exclaimed, “I have no idea what that is, but I want three.”

“I legit believed that was a thin small bear,” Lily Ann admitted.

“Literally my dog everytime I eat anything,” Theo da lhasa said.

“Incoming kids asking where they can acquire one when they can’t even keep a fish alive,” Notoriouswall e said.

Sables are typically found in Russia’s rural areas and Northern Mongolia.

“Sables do not make good pets,” Animal.net notes, despite Buddy’s cute appearance in the video.

“They have sharp small fangs and are quite capable of delivering a nasty bite, despite their charming appearance. It is also unlawful to keep one as a pet in many places.”

"You might consider these animals semi-domesticated," the site adds. This species has been bred by humans.