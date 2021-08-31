Culture is canceled by Comedy Central, and an episode of ‘The Office’ is removed from the schedule.

The Office, a long-running NBC comedy, is the most recent comedy series to succumb to the cancellation culture.

That’s because viewers familiar with one of America’s favorite mockumentaries noted that the show’s “Diversity Day” episode was missing from a recent Comedy Central Sunday marathon.

The politically incorrect episode, ironically, mocks today’s corporate “diversity and inclusion” initiatives. Michael Scott (Steve Carell), an impetuous and chronic jester, forces his paper company employees to attend a racial diversity lecture when, in fact, it is his behavior that demands the training. During the session, he speaks with an exaggerated Indian accent and performs a parody of Chris Rock’s famous stand-up performance about various types of black people.

The episode, which aired on March 29, 2005, was the second in the series’ first season and is just the latest example of information being banned in an increasingly woke society, with businesses and huge tech giants controlling what people can and cannot see.

It follows the removal of past funny content from television schedules, such as episodes of Comedy Central’s Southpark and NBC’s Seinfeld.

Except for the five most problematic episodes showing religious characters, including the Prophet Muhammad, HBO Max bought Southpark in June of 2020. “Super Best Friends” from Season 5, “Cartoon Wars” Part I and II from Season 10, “200” from Season 14 and “201” from Season 14 are among the episodes that are inaccessible. They were previously unavailable for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central, iTunes, and South Park Studios.

NBC also yanked Seinfeld’s “The Puerto Rican Day” from syndication, despite the fact that it was the show’s second-highest-rated episode of all time, with 38.8 million viewers. The Seinfeld group is delayed in a traffic jam during New York City’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in this episode. The moment in which Cosmo Kramer accidently burns and then stomps on the Puerto Rican flag has sparked controversy. In August of 2002, the episode with the flag-burning incident was re-aired in syndication.

Aside from funny content, Disney+ will remove some masterpieces having stereotyped character depictions from its Kids Profile in October 2020. Children under the age of seven were no longer allowed to see titles like. This is a condensed version of the information.