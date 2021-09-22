Crunchyroll Has Announced Its Anime Season Schedule For Fall 2021.

Crunchyroll has unveiled its amazing new line-up for the fall season, which has already begun.

On Tuesday, September 21, the anime streaming service announced 25 new and returning programs, including Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have a variety of original shows airing this season, in addition to simulcasting series straight from Japan.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming lineup is right here.

Which new titles will be available on Crunchyroll this fall?

In addition to Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Fena: Pirate Princess, a swashbuckling tale about a girl and her crew, is currently showing and will continue until the fall season.

Another original series, High Guardian Spice, follows four ladies as they strive to become heroes as members of the High Guardian Academy.

Fans of Death Note will be pleased to learn that Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s manga Platinum End will be adapted into an anime and released on Crunchyroll in the fall.

The story concerns teen Mirai Kakehashi, who commits suicide but is spared by his guardian angel, Nasse, who explains that he is one of 12 people chosen to vie to become the world’s next god.

Sakugan, a mecha anime about a father and daughter fighting monsters, Takt Op. Destiny, a magical girl anime, and The Faraway Paladin, a fantasy adventure series, are among the new releases.

Crunchyroll will also include The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, a comedy about a student and a gorilla’s lives changing forever, as well as The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, a mystery thriller about a bookstore clerk and ghosts.

The World’s Finest Assassin Reincarnates as an Aristocrat in Another World and World’s End Harem will also be available on VOD.

As part of Crunchyroll’s fall season lineup, the short films GANBARE DOUKICHAN and Tawawa on Monday have been added.

Which Crunchyoll series are making a comeback this fall?

Restaurant to Another World 2, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act, and mecha series 86 EIGHTY-SIX and Muv-Luv Alternative will all be back on the platform for fresh seasons.

Boruto: Naruto Next is a Naruto spin-off. This is a condensed version of the information.