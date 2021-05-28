Cruella de Vil’s Evolution from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” to Emma Stone

On Tuesday, Disney released the first trailer for Cruella, the origin story of the villain from the iconic animated picture One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Emma Stone plays Cruella de Vil, a young black-and-white-haired wannabe designer, in the new picture, which will be released on May 28. The movie image and trailer sparked a social media frenzy, with fans eager to learn more about one of Disney’s most infamous villains.

Cruella de Vil is regarded as one of Disney’s most famous villains. With her infamous skunk-striped hair, lavish cigarette pipes, and ghoulish figure cloaked in slinky dresses and glamorous full-length furs, the One Hundred and One Dalmatians character has frequently topped best movie villain polls and is one of only three animated characters to appear on the American Film Institute’s list of the 50 greatest movie villains, alongside the Queen in Snow White and the Evil Queen.

Despite the fact that the Cruella character has been reimagined numerous times, including Disney’s most recent version of the character in the upcoming film Cruella, the character’s status as one of the most love-to-hate bad girls remains unchanged.

And to think, the character was inspired by a simple puppy comment.

Cruella de Vil was created by author Dodie Smith in her novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, published in 1956. According to a 2008 Independent article, the concept for Cruella came about when Smith had a talk with a friend, who mentioned that Smith’s nine Dalmatians would form a lovely coat.

When Walt Disney obtained the book's rights a year after it was published, animator Marc Davis was tasked with bringing Cruella's picture to life for the 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Even as a child, Smith had already done a lot of character development for the character in the pages of her book.