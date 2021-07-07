Critics’ Picks for the Best Horror Films of All Time
Whether it’s the newest in psychological horror, a classic slasher, or a found-footage horror film, Hollywood has a long history of making top-notch horror films.
In recent years, horror’s reputation has gotten a much-needed makeover, and critics are eager to recognize the genre’s brilliance.
According to movie review aggregator Metacritic, this website ranks the best horror films of all time.
20. Jaws
1975 ‧ Horror/Adventure ‧ 2h 10m
19. Eraserhead
1977 ‧ Horror/Indie film ‧ 1h 29m
18. Halloween
1978 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 31m
17. The Invisible Man
1933 ‧ Sci-fi/Horror ‧ 1h 12m
16. The Innocents
1961 ‧ Horror/Fantasy ‧ 1h 40m
15. Night of the Living Dead
1968 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 37m
14. Alien
1979 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 57m
13. Deep Red
1975 ‧ Horror/Mystery ‧ 2h 2m
12. Eyes Without a Face
1960 ‧ Horror/Drama ‧ 1h 30m
11. King Kong
1933 ‧ Adventure/Fantasy ‧ 2h 5m
10. The Birds
1963 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 59m
9. Repulsion
1965 ‧ Horror/Drama ‧ 1h 46m
8. Frankenstein
1931 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 11m
7. Son of Saul
2015 ‧ War/Drama ‧ 1h 57m
6. Werckmeister Harmonies
2000 ‧ Drama/Mystery ‧ 2h 25m
5. Invasion of the Body Snatchers
1956 ‧ Sci-fi/Horror ‧ 1h 20m
4. Bride of Frankenstein
1935 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 15m
3. Don’t Look Now
1973 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 50m
2. Rosemary’s Baby
1968 ‧ Horror/Psychological horror ‧ 2h 17m
1. Psycho
1960 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 49m
A woman on the run after embezzling money checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother in this Alfred Hitchcock classic.
Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus states the horror is “infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace and art, Hitchcock didn’t just create modern horror, he validated it.”