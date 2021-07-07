Critics’ Picks for the Best Horror Films of All Time

Whether it’s the newest in psychological horror, a classic slasher, or a found-footage horror film, Hollywood has a long history of making top-notch horror films.

In recent years, horror’s reputation has gotten a much-needed makeover, and critics are eager to recognize the genre’s brilliance.

According to movie review aggregator Metacritic, this website ranks the best horror films of all time.

20. Jaws

1975 ‧ Horror/Adventure ‧ 2h 10m

19. Eraserhead

1977 ‧ Horror/Indie film ‧ 1h 29m

18. Halloween

1978 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 31m

17. The Invisible Man

1933 ‧ Sci-fi/Horror ‧ 1h 12m

16. The Innocents

1961 ‧ Horror/Fantasy ‧ 1h 40m

15. Night of the Living Dead

1968 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 37m

14. Alien

1979 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 57m

13. Deep Red

1975 ‧ Horror/Mystery ‧ 2h 2m

12. Eyes Without a Face

1960 ‧ Horror/Drama ‧ 1h 30m

11. King Kong

1933 ‧ Adventure/Fantasy ‧ 2h 5m

10. The Birds

1963 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 59m

9. Repulsion

1965 ‧ Horror/Drama ‧ 1h 46m

8. Frankenstein

1931 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 11m

7. Son of Saul

2015 ‧ War/Drama ‧ 1h 57m

6. Werckmeister Harmonies

2000 ‧ Drama/Mystery ‧ 2h 25m

5. Invasion of the Body Snatchers

1956 ‧ Sci-fi/Horror ‧ 1h 20m

4. Bride of Frankenstein

1935 ‧ Horror/Sci-fi ‧ 1h 15m

3. Don’t Look Now

1973 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 50m

2. Rosemary’s Baby

1968 ‧ Horror/Psychological horror ‧ 2h 17m

1. Psycho

1960 ‧ Horror/Thriller ‧ 1h 49m

A woman on the run after embezzling money checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother in this Alfred Hitchcock classic.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus states the horror is “infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace and art, Hitchcock didn’t just create modern horror, he validated it.”