Critics’ Picks for the Best Documentaries on HBO Max

The best documentaries may often inspire meaningful cultural change in addition to informing and entertaining audiences.

This website has selected the top documentary films accessible to view on HBO Max right now, based on MetaCritic statistics, ranging from miscarriages of justice to musical retrospectives.

Hoop Dreams is a 1994 documentary/drama film that runs for 2 hours and 55 minutes.

The lives of two inner-city Chicago youngsters pursuing their ambitions of becoming professional basketball players are chronicled in this film.

“One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus.

2018 Documentary 1h 51m King in the Wilderness

From his participation in the pivotal 1965 Voting Rights Act until his assassination in 1968, Martin Luther King Jr’s final years are analyzed.

“Refreshingly candid and soberingly observant, King in the Wild goes beyond the myth and finds the human being who inspired the world,” said Rotten Tomatoes critics.

2012 Documentary 1h 18m First Cousin Once Removed

As an intellectual older first cousin fights with Alzheimer’s disease, a videographer films his failing mind.

“Using a dramatic focal point to materialize the movie’s major problems, Berliner makes his interest in the topic relevant to everyone,” writes Eric Kohn of IndieWire.

Musical/Music 2h 15m American Utopia 2020

Songs from David Byrne’s blockbuster Broadway musical American Utopia are performed by singer David Byrne and band.

“Helmed in exquisite and exciting style by Spike Lee, David Byrne’s American Utopia is a concert film that doubles as a delightfully cathartic celebration,” according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.

Capturing the Friedmans is a documentary/mystery released in 2003. 47 minutes and 47 seconds

A filmmaker discovers one of his subjects was the son and brother of individuals convicted of a high-profile child sexual abuse scandal while working on an unrelated documentary.

“A devastating portrait of a dissolving family, and a forceful argument on the elusiveness of truth,” according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

Man on Wire is a documentary/indie film released in 2008. 1:34:00

Philippe Petit, a high-wire daredevil who performed feats while perched between the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in 1974, is recreated in this documentary.

“James Marsh’s doc about artist Philippe Petit’s creative caper,” critics said on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a condensed version of the information.