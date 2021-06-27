Critics’ Choices for The Rock’s Top 20 Films

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

The Rock, who is 49 years old, has been in roughly 60 films to date––and shows no signs of slowing down, with three more features due out this year alone (Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam).

According to critics, these are his best films…

Action 2h 9m Pain & Gain 2013

In this film, Johnson plays Paul Doyle alongside Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie. The trio, who play a bunch of bodybuilders in the 1990s, are caught up in some pretty severe criminal activity in the film.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 50% approval rating and a Metacritic score of 45.

Hercules is a 2014 action film with a running time of 2 hours and 9 minutes.

This film portrays the famous story of Hercules, a mythical Greek character played by Johnson. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 58 percent approval rating, while Metacritic gave it a 47.

“Hercules features Brett Ratner behind the cameras and Dwayne Johnson sporting the loincloth––and delivers exactly what any sensible person reading that description could expect,” according to the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus.

The Mummy Returns (2001) 2h 9m Action/ Fantasy

The ensemble of protagonists in this archeological action film resurrects an ancient mummy and embarks on a quest to save their little kid from the once-dead Egyptian King.

In this film, Johnson portrays Mathayus the Scorpion King, one of his earliest works.

The film has a 47 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 48 on Metacritic.

Skyscraper is a 2018 action film with a running time of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

In Skyscraper, Johnson plays U.S. war veteran and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader, Will Ford, who spends his days assessing security for skyscrapers.

Framed for setting a skyscraper alight on a trip to China, Will Ford has to go on the run and clear his name.

With a score of 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 51 on Metacritic, critics said it was “well-cast yet derivative” and not “exactly a towering action thriller feat”.

