‘Cringe’ is a kid’s cartoon depicting a woman twerking and doing the splits.

After a scene involving a woman twerking and doing the splits emerged, an animated show that previously aired on Cartoon Network was branded as “cringe.”

ExtremeOmniCode posted a sample from Sym-Bionic Titan, which aired for one season from 2010 to 2011, to Reddit’s Cringetopia thread last week, merely captioning it: “A kids show…”

Genndy Tartakovsky, who previously helmed The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Primal, conceived and directed it.

The story follows three aliens from the planet Galaluna: Ilana, a princess, Lance, a soldier, and Octus, their humanoid robot.

The trio crash-lands on Earth while attempting to flee their war-torn nation, and attempt to blend in as high-school students in Illinois while dodging an evil general’s clutches.

The scene in question has Octus the robot posing as his human form, Newton, and Kimberly “Kimmy” Meisner, a fellow high-schooler.

Kimmy comes over to Newton’s to study math when she gets up, puts on some music, and starts dancing to the lyrics “shake it, bake it, booty quake it, roll it around,” which is thought to be from Episode 10, Lessons in Love.

With close-ups of her chest and bottom, she starts twerking, and she seductively tugs up her top strap, which falls down with her strong shaking.

The routine finishes in her pushing the homework across the table with her foot to Newton, which includes a slow-motion hair flip, a back spring, the splits, and sliding down a lamp.

From Cringetopia comes a children’s show.

He just furrows his brow and says “no” at the end of the stunning routine.

Redditors praised his tiny line of dialogue as one of the few positive aspects of the sequence, as the length and attention to detail were too much for some.

ExtremeOmniCode, who shared the clip in a post that has over 33,000 views, applauded the show but added: “It was incredible and well-written; it had so much promise, yet CN wasn’t the right place for it (More like Adult Swim).

“However, I must admit that this sequence made me wince, mostly since it was aimed at children, and a very detailed animated minor twerking is somewhat bizarre. With a, I couldn’t watch it. This is a condensed version of the information.