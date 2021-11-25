Crimes Against Fashion: From the House of Gucci Plot to Gianni Versace’s Assassination

House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is the latest true crime dramatization to hit theaters, focusing on the circumstances leading up to the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci.

The film follows Gucci and his future wife Patrizia Reggiani from their first meeting at a party in the early 1970s to their marriage in 1972 and the birth of their daughters Alessandra and Allegra in 1976 and 1981, respectively (although the film only mentions Alessandra).

But this isn’t your typical love story. Reggiani is presented as a Machiavellian-like temptress who orchestrates a hostile takeover of her husband’s family’s business (the prestigious Italian fashion house), as well as a scorned lover who hires a hitman after her spouse files for divorce.

While the events of the film may surprise some viewers, the murder plot and Reggiani’s conviction are based on true events.

Furthermore, it is not the first assassination or violent crime linked to a well-known fashion house. We look at some of the most well-known fashion crimes in this article.

Maurizio Gucci was assassinated in 1995.

On March 27, 1995, at the age of 46, Maurizio Gucci was slain on the steps of his Milan office.

Gucci served his wife Patrizia Reggiani divorce papers in 1994, despite his role in the takeover of his family’s fashion firm. In 1990, he began dating Paola Franchi, a childhood acquaintance.

Reggiani was determined to have hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband after Gucci’s death, which prosecutors blamed on jealously.

Reggiani, called the “Black Widow,” was sentenced to 29 years in jail in 1997 for orchestrating the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci.

After serving 18 years in jail, her sentence was reduced to 26 years in 2000, and she was released in 2016.

Gianni Versace was assassinated in 1997.

Gianni Versace, an Italian fashion designer, was assassinated outside his Miami Beach residence on July 15, 1997. At 9 a.m., he was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

During the inquiry, authorities suspected Versace knew his killer, Andrew Cunanan, and that the two had met in 1990 in San Francisco. There is still some disagreement. This is a condensed version of the information.