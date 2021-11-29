‘Creepy’: A man enters a barn to find a ‘terrifying amount’ of owls staring at him.

A brief video showing seven scared owls holed up in a barn has sparked debate on Reddit, with some viewers calling the bird’s emotional reaction “scary” rather than the original poster’s “cute” comment.

The nine-second video, which was shot and shared on Reddit, shows seven owls snuggled together on an interior beam, peering intently at the camera.

The video, which has been upvoted over 60,000 times on the site in less than a day, shows the birds’ wide-eyed astonishment at being videotaped from extremely close range.

“Found these cute owls in my barn,” said the uploader BoleslawSpindleshank, who has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for an update.

However, other viewers appeared to disagree with this assessment, with numerous of the over 1,400 comments stating that the footage was a touch scary.

Missmaggy2u, a Reddit member, wrote: “When they didn’t blink, I thought it was weird. When they do, I realize it’s creepier.” MountainOne3769 seemed to agree, writing, “Sorry, but some of ’em spook me out.” MountainOne3769 also joked, ostensibly referring to the horror film series: “What the hell is going on here? Creepers. What store did you acquire your peepers from?” Users on the Aww community, which has 29.7 million members and is dedicated to cute animal content, joked about the strange owl occurrence as well.

“Interrupted a session of parliament,” Dschuncks remarked, while Complete manic added, “At this point, I guess it’s their barn.”

“Camera shutter sounds*,” BobbyThrowaway6969 added.

Animal footage is usually always popular on the social media platform.

