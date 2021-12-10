Creators Kim Jee-woon and Lee Sun-kyun on the ending and Season 2 of ‘Dr. Brain’

On Friday, December 10, Dr. Koh Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) finally discovered the mystery surrounding his wife Jae-(Lee yi’s Yoo-young) coma and his son Do-(Jung yoon’s Si-on) disappearance, bringing the series to an exciting finale.

The Apple TV+ show is the first K-Drama created for the streaming platform, and it debuted in South Korea as part of its launch.

The sci-fi thriller follows brain scientist Sewon and his hunt for answers after creating a contraption that can connect his mind with the recently deceased, giving him access to their memories and skills. It is directed by Kim Jee-woon, who also directed A Tale of Two Sisters.

The show’s dramatic finale, which featured multiple unexpected turns and a shocking cliffhanger, was discussed by Kim and lead actor Lee with The Washington Newsday.

**Warning: This article contains Dr. Brain season finale spoilers**

On the finale of Dr. Brain’s story’s twists and turns

Sewon met Dr. Myung Tae-suk (Moon Sung-geun), the guy who invented brain-sync technology, face-to-face, or should we say mind-to-mind, at the end of the six-episode series.

Dr. Myung, who was terminally ill, devised a plan to live forever by implanting his own mentality into Do-head, yoon’s permanently deleting the little boy’s existing individuality, and it was up to Sewon to save his kid.

He accomplishes this by brain-syncing with both Dr. Myung and Do-yoon and convincing the latter to trust him rather than the man attempting to kill him.

While reflecting on how the finale blurred the barriers between the real world and the thoughts of Sewon, Dr. Myung, and Do-yoon, actor Lee stated that he “didn’t expect” such a dramatic conclusion to the series.

"Having this real-world and the psyches of so many people just kind of merging together was something I didn't expect at all," Lee added. "As a result, I found it quite interesting, and I believe there is still room for the worldview to grow in the future." He continued, " "It was also a little like a Metaverse, and I believe there may be a new tale in there, you know? A parallel universe could exist in the brain of another individual. As a result, I found it fascinating." Fortunately for Sewon, his strategy succeeds, and he is able to save his son.