Craft Beers from Around the World to Quench Your Thirst.

Excerpt from the CultureBeerCraft BeerBook

A beer glass can serve as a prism through which we learn about the world, revealing experiences, cultures, customs, and personalities. For hundreds of years, beer has been expanding and progressing, changing with technology and trends, and never have those changes been more rapid than they are right now, with more breweries, brews, and styles than ever before. Here’s a small selection of beer expert Mark Dredge’s favorites featured in his new book, which range from a Colorado Pilsner Slow Pour that takes over 24 hours to fill its fermenter to a Chinese Double IPA that costs less as the air quality worsens.

Denver, Colorado’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus Slow Pour Pils

A batch of this Pilsner takes over 24 hours to slowly fill one fermenter vat, a couple of weeks to ferment, and six weeks or more to lager (age at low temperature). When you order a glass, you’ll have to wait another five minutes for the slow pour, which helps generate a big froth with lots of German hop scents while also lowering the carbonation and enabling the malt and hop tastes to shine. It was well worth the wait for this brew.

Homestyle of the Bearded Iris

Nashville is a city in Tennessee.

This single-hopped Mosaic IPA is a treat to drink, with a faint haze and a crisp tropical aroma. It’s delicate and mild, thanks to the oats, and has a dry, refreshing aftertaste with a flavor of crisp citrus peel.

Perdidos Juguetes Buenos Aires, Argentina. The popularity of Belgian IPAs peaked in the early 2010s. There are only a few Belgian IPAs left, and Hop de Lis is one of them. It has a golden hue to it that glistens in your glass. The scents are a mix of peach, clove-studded pineapple, banana, and citrus zest, and it's quite dry and lean, emphasizing the yeast's peppery and spicy finish.

Blumenau Cerveja Blumenau, BrazilCatharina Sour Son of a Peach Brazilian craft brewers have invented a new type of beer that the Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) has acknowledged as deserving of its own category. This is a condensed version of the information.