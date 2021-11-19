‘Cowboy Bebop’s’ (Cowboy Bebop’s) (Cowboy Bebop On the ‘Pressure’ of Making a Remake, John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir.

It would never be simple to surpass Shinichir Watanabe’s classic Cowboy Bebop.

Fans have high expectations for a program that is remaking one of the most important anime series of all time, and reviews have regretfully leaned more negative than positive due to what came before it, but the cast of Netflix’s live-action remake was determined to get it right.

The Washington Newsday spoke with John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir about playing Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, respectively, and whether they felt any pressure from fans of the original series.

Shakir stated that he was “not personally” concerned about expectations, but Pineda explained that they did put pressure on themselves to ensure that they stayed as true to the original as possible.

“I believe we placed pressure on making it good, and I think John will witness to this,” she said. “I think we put emphasis on making it like a real springboard from the anime, so I’m going to say, yes, I think there was a lot of pressure.”

Cho, on the other hand, stated that not only the cast, but everyone engaged in the production was eager to honor Watanabe’s vision, but in a balanced manner.

“There was a lot of pressure,” he admitted, “but there was also a balance between… you can’t produce your best job when you’re under strain.”

“So, you want to be vibrant, free, and creative, yet the anime was really reverent to the original. Everyone on site is a huge fan of anime.

“So there was a tension there, and you want to give all sides their due, so I think it was being ambiguous, but it was about balance,” says the author.

Many of the scenery, clothing designs, and even some of the bounties themselves are very similar to the original, as Watanabe’s anime aficionados will notice.

Showrunner André Nemec discussed the creative process behind redoing the anime without replicating what fans had already seen with The Washington Newsday.

Because they wanted, he said it was “very crucial” to make sure the live-action was authentic to the anime it was adapting. This is a condensed version of the information.