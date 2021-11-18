‘Cowboy Bebop’ Premiere Dates: When Will The Live-Action Series Be Available On Netflix?

The time has finally come for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop adaptation to be published for all to enjoy on the streaming site.

Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine are three of the four bounty hunters featured in the show, which is based on Shinichir Watanabe’s popular anime (Daniella Pineda).

The trio hunt the galaxy for bounties in order to make quick woolong—the Bebop world’s currency—while dealing with their mysterious pasts, whether it’s running away from it, as Spike does, or attempting to figure out who they really are, as Faye does.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Cowboy Bebop.

When will the live-action Cowboy Bebop series premiere on Netflix?

Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on Friday, November 19, with all ten episodes available at once, as is customary.

The moment it becomes available on the streaming platform will be determined by the viewer’s location.

Netflix’s original episodes are available starting at midnight Pacific Standard Time (PST) on the day of release, meaning the time and day will differ depending on where you are.

Those in Hawaii and Alaska, for example, will be able to see the episodes the day before they are officially released, simply because their time zones are behind PST.

The following is a complete schedule of when Cowboy Bebop will be released around the world:

