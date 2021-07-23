COVID was made possible through the arts. Now is the time to put money into them | Opinion

Crises often serve as reminders of the value of art, and the epidemic has been no exception. Creativity may aid in the healing of trauma, the expression of grief, and even the restarting of economies. However, art education is out of reach for many people. This is changing because to digital art education, which benefits our economic and personal well-being.

The demand for art is undeniable. According to a study done by the NGO Art & Well-being, 45 percent of people used art substantially more during the pandemic.

This is likely to increase as more people turn to art to cope with mental health issues, which have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, four out of ten adults in the United States reported anxiety or depression symptoms in 2020, up from one out of ten adults in 2019.

Crises have a way of reminding us of the value of the arts. Pain and suffering can be a terrible yet powerful muse, as we can see from the origins of Blues music or Käthe Kollwitz’s paintings. Creating art has been shown in numerous studies to lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and promote a more positive mental outlook.

Instead than being viewed as a pastime or a lucrative vocation for the privileged few, painting could be viewed as a sort of healing. Many of the art students I deal with (whether in-person or online) claim that their studies have a therapeutic or meditative effect on them.

Art therapy, which uses art-based approaches such as painting, dancing, and role-playing as an intervention for mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, has a long history of success. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that art therapists were critical frontline workers during the pandemic, with half of those polled reporting to have continued to work in person despite the lockdown.

Even better, art-based therapy is becoming much more affordable and accessible than it has ever been. You no longer need to attend an exclusive art school to get the psychological benefits of creativity, thanks to the introduction of online learning through dedicated platforms such as YouTube.

