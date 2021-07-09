COVID was leaked from a Chinese lab, according to the majority of Republicans and Democrats polled.

According to a new poll, Republicans aren’t the only ones who believe COVID-19 was created in a lab; now, a majority of Democrats believe the same.

The claim that COVID-19 was developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was previously rejected as a conspiracy theory, but it has recently acquired traction among prominent figures. It’s an idea that China has adamantly rejected as a political ploy to target Beijing, and others have highlighted China’s repudiation of the hypothesis as justification for more inquiry.

According to a poll done by Politico and Harvard University and set to be released next week, 52 percent of Americans believe COVID-19 was the product of a lab leak. While Republicans are more inclined than Democrats to support the hypothesis, the gap has narrowed substantially in recent months, and now stands at only 7 percentage points.

According to the new poll, 59% of Republicans and 52% of Democrats believe the virus originated in a lab. Only 28% of the 1,009 adults polled thought the pandemic was caused by an infected animal.

Bob Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told Politico, “Usually, our polls indicate a significant separation between Republicans and Democrats, so this is exceptional.”

“Because the ‘lab leak’ problem has been covered by more conservative media and has been a Trump talking point since the beginning, we expected Democrats to reply either ‘It’s not true’ or ‘I don’t know.’ However, the belief is shared by both parties.”

Former President Donald Trump has been an outspoken supporter of inquiries into the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak, frequently accusing China of withholding information. Scientists and Democrats chastised Trump for blaming China for the pandemic, but the notion has gained traction in recent months, and even those who don’t believe it’s the most likely cause have admitted that it’s feasible.

Although some specialists doubt that the world will ever know the exact cause of the COVID-19 epidemic, President Joe Biden has instructed the Intelligence Community to redouble its efforts to uncover evidence that could lead to a better understanding of the disease.