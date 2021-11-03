COVID Victim’s Live Autopsy allegedly took place without the consent of the victim’s family.

The family of an old man who died of COVID-19 claims his body was dissected without their permission as part of a live autopsy presentation.

According to KING 5, David Saunders’ remains were used in a “Cadaver Class” hosted by Death Science, a website, podcast, and YouTube channel dedicated to “exploring the science, psychology, and way of death.”

Attendees paid up to $500 to observe an autopsy and dissection of a human body over the course of two three-hour seminars on October 17 in the ballroom of a Marriott hotel in Portland, Oregon, according to reports.

A “VIP Ticket” package was available as part of the event, with attendees having the option of paying more for “first row seating” as well as “in-person cadaver access.”

Mike Clark, the funeral director who handled Saunders’ body after his death, told KING 5 that the deceased man’s family had no idea his body would be utilized in this fashion.

Clark, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had prepared Saunders’ body before handing it over to Med Ed Labs for medical research, as his family had requested.

After finding that the body had been used in a live autopsy and dissection presentation in front of a paying audience, he told the news provider that he was “horrified.”

“I was completely terrified,” Clark admitted. “Our entire staff was shocked that this was what had occurred to a gentleman who and his family believed his body was being used to help medical students improve.” According to KING 5, Saunders’ death certificate listed COVID-19 as his cause of death, implying that individuals who watched the live autopsy and dissection could have been exposed to the virus due to the option of “in-person cadaver access” granted to ticket holders.

Clark said KING 5 that Med Ed Labs did not inform him or Saunders’ family that the body would be utilized in this manner. He said he had discontinued his funeral home’s working relationship with the Las Vegas company as a result of the incident.

