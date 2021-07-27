COVID Variant Spreading in Florida Areas Colombian COVID Variant Spreading in Florida Areas

Another coronavirus variant is found in Florida, where doctors are already dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases attributable to the Delta Variant.

According to a health official’s report released on Monday, the B.1.621 variety, also known as the Colombian Variant, is responsible for 10% of COVID patients at one Miami hospital.

In a report that aired on Monday, Carlos Migoya, the CEO of Jackson Health, spoke with the local ABC affiliate in Miami, WPLG. According to him, the Colombian Variant was found in 10% of COVID-positive patients whose results were being sequenced at the University of Miami’s pathology lab.

People moving between Colombia and Miami, he said, are the reason for the emergence of the mutated form, which is called after the country where it is thought to have originated.

Migoya also told WPLG that the new variant’s rapid spread is “a pretty frightening thing.”

The following percentages were given by the University of Miami’s sequencing lab for the variant cases among COVID positives they studied: The Delta Variant was responsible for 49% of the cases, while the Brazilian Variant was responsible for 26% and the Colombian Variant was responsible for 10%.

The Delta Variant accounted for 2% of COVID cases in the state two months ago. Health experts are now concerned that the Colombian Variant, as well as others, could spread at a comparable rate to the Delta, albeit the amount of contagiousness is unknown.

In January, the World Health Organization reported the first case of B.1.621 in Colombia. Since then, it has been discovered in 26 different nations and territories, with an upsurge in reported cases in June and July. In the United States, over half of the occurrences have occurred.

On Friday, Public Health England (PHE) said that the B.1.621 variety is also being investigated in the United Kingdom, where 16 cases have been identified across the country, with 10 of them in London.

According to the PHE, the majority of the cases in the United Kingdom were caused by overseas travel. There is also no proof that immunizations are less successful in preventing the Colombian Variant or that it causes more harm, according to the health organization. This is a condensed version of the information.