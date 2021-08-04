COVID Variant Lambda vs. Delta: What We Know About the Different Strains So Far

Although the Delta variety of the coronavirus continues to be the most common in the United States, the Lambda variation has recently gained interest.

Lambda, like the Delta variant, is highly contagious and is thought to be more vaccination resistant than the original virus. Researchers have discovered several troubling traits in the strain, despite the fact that much about it remains unknown.

The Lambda variety is currently spreading primarily through South America, having been discovered in Peru in August 2020, but cases have also been reported in Texas and South Carolina. According to one estimate, fewer than 700 instances of the Lambda variant have been sequenced in the United States out of more than 34 million coronavirus cases recorded. However, because only a small percentage of cases in the United States have been sequenced, the true number of cases linked to the strain could be significantly higher.

According to GISAID, Lambda variants have been found in COVID cases in 28 countries. According to scientists, it is closely connected to Alpha, one of the virus’s earliest known versions.

Lambda has the potential for enhanced transmissibility and may have increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), both of which are connected with the Delta variant.

Vaccines have been shown to protect against all of the major coronavirus strains, including the Delta variation, according to studies, and researchers believe the same is true for Lambda. However, there is currently insufficient data to determine how effective existing immunizations are at avoiding Lambda infection.

Should people be concerned about the Lambda variant? Depending on whom you ask. Lambda was recognized as a global “variant of interest” by the WHO last month, which is a classification just below “variant of concern.”

The Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta have been classified as “variants of concern” by the organization.

Lambda has the potential for disease severity and has been recognized as causing significant community transmission or several COVID-19 infection clusters, according to the WHO’s classification of “variant of interest.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not include Lambda as a variant of interest, concern, or high significance on its own independent list of variants in the United States.

