COVID Variant Expected To Reach Major US City ‘In Coming Days’, According To Omicron.

According to health experts, the new COVID variant Omicron, which was initially found in late November in South Africa, has not yet reached New York City but is likely to do so in the “coming days.”

“It will undoubtedly be identified in New York State and New York City, but it has not yet been detected,” said Dr. Mary Bassett, who took over as health commissioner on Wednesday.

In a man who had recently come from New York City, Minnesota health officials confirmed their second instance of the Omicron variety.

“We now have an exposure,” Bassett said, “and we fully expect it to be identified within the next several days.”

The Omicron strain could be the fourth COVID variant discovered in New York this year, following the confirmation of Iota, Alpha, and Delta.

Although it appears that an Omicron case may be confirmed in New York in the near future, local health officials feel they are prepared.

“I believe we are better prepared than most,” said Dr. Bernard Camins, Mount Sinai Health System’s medical director of infection prevention. “The question is if people are more tired of all those mitigating methods at this time, and they will not listen.” According to the New York Times, daily COVID instances have increased by more than 75% since November 1.