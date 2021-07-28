COVID Vaccine Doesn’t Need Boosters Yet, Says Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

The Biden administration is looking into whether any persons who have been vaccinated will need COVID-19 booster shots, but it believes it is unnecessary at this time and continues to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and masks while visiting sensitive areas.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, “We are studying cohorts or groups of persons in various settings, nursing homes, medical professionals, and others to see if there is a loss in immunity and an increase in breakthrough rates.” “If there is, we will make a recommendation on boosters as soon as we see it, and the good news is that we will have the supply to deliver that to the public, but at this time, based on the collective data, the advice is not to have boosters implemented.”

Murthy expressed his hope that the adjustment did not cause people to be wary of vaccines.

“Vaccines are still the cornerstone of our efforts in this epidemic; they save lives, they successfully minimize severe disease, and they lower the risk that he will become ill and spread the virus,” Murthy added. “The simple line is that we are now safer than we were last year because we can be vaccinated.”

In the United States, more than 163 million people have been properly vaccinated against the new coronavirus, which has killed over 600,000 people and is still spreading.

New virus variations have increased the infection’s potency, posing a hazard to even those who have been vaccinated.

In response to the current spike in instances, some states and towns have begun reinstituting mask restrictions, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

Murthy remarked, “I can absolutely understand how people may be frightened.” “We’ve heard about new guidance, and you look at the map and see the numbers and hear about more cases, but what hasn’t changed is that the vaccines we have are still extraordinarily effective at saving lives and preventing severe illnessâ€”that is good news, and it represents progress made in the last six months that we aren’t losing.”

Murthy emphasized that the chances of a breakout illness if someone isn’t vaccinated are extremely slim.

