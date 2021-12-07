COVID vaccination will be required for jobs in medicine, education, and as a first responder in Poland.

Medical workers, teachers, and first responders such as police, soldiers, firefighters, and uniformed security guards will be required to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 from March 1, 2022, according to Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

In recent weeks, Poland has experienced an average of up to 500 coronavirus-related deaths each day, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in the country’s population of around 38 million to around 86,000.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the new actions will be implemented in an effort to reduce the current rise in cases, which saw over 20,000 new infections in only a few days.

Starting December 15, nightclubs across the country will be shuttered, and the capacity of hotels, restaurants, theaters, and churches will be cut from 50 percent to 30 percent, with fully vaccinated individuals being the only ones who can exceed the limit.

The increase of cases and tightening of regulations is a European-wide trend.

According to EuroNews, Germany implemented measures last week restricting unvaccinated residents’ access to certain stores, restaurants, and sporting events as the country strives to reach a goal of at least 75 percent of the eligible population being vaccinated, up from just over 68 percent currently.

Stricter laws have also sparked unrest in a number of European countries, with protests occurring in Belgium, Austria, Croatia, and Switzerland in recent weeks.

For the third week in a row, an estimated 40,000 people protested in Vienna, Austria’s capital, against the country’s lockdowns and vaccination compulsion. Last month, Austria became the first European country to re-lock down, after Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg’s statement that vaccination will be mandatory for all eligible Austrian citizens beginning February 1.

In recent months, a number of other countries, including Italy, France, Switzerland, and Ireland, have introduced various versions of a health pass, requiring residents to show proof of negative tests or vaccination status for a variety of activities ranging from public transportation to sporting events and restaurant indoor dining.

Despite the large number of daily new illnesses, Niedzielski said Poland was following Germany and Austria’s lead in requiring vaccines for these three professional groups.

In December, all primary and middle schools will move to online learning.