COVID Vaccination for Teachers and Staff is Required in NYC Schools; at Least 63 Percent Already Have It.

Officials announced Monday that all teachers and staff in New York City public schools have been mandated to receive the COVID-19 immunization, and that at least 63 percent of school employees have already had it.

Although the number does not include people who may have received their vaccinations outside of the city, the nation’s largest school system will be obliged to obtain at least one dosage by September 27.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s health and education departments announced the new mandate, which had previously allowed teachers to choose between getting vaccinated or getting their coronavirus levels tested weekly.

Though Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that coaches and students in football, basketball, and other “high-risk” sports would have to get inoculated before play begins, the new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

According to an announcement from the Democratic mayor and the city health and education ministries, roughly 148,000 school employeesâ€”and contractors who work in schoolsâ€”will have to get at least a first dose by September 27.

The city hasn’t indicated what the penalty for rejecting will be, or whether there will be any exceptions. Workers who did not comply with the earlier vaccinate-or-test rule faced pay suspensions.

The new criteria was announced as federal regulators handed full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is one of three available in the United States. All have emergency use authorisation, but officials believe that full approval will boost public trust in the vaccines.

For the city’s around 1 million public school kids, school begins on September 13.

It’s unclear how teachers’ and other school employees’ unions will respond right now. The city’s Education Department says it’s talking to them about it.

The announcement comes as New York and other cities and states have increased pressure on people to get immunized against the virus’s extremely contagious Delta form.

The announcement comes as New York and other cities and states have increased pressure on people to get immunized against the virus's extremely contagious Delta form.

Last week, New York City became the first city in the US to require proof of vaccination to enter restaurant dining rooms, gyms, and many other public venues, a policy that has been replicated by a few other cities since it was revealed. Meanwhile,.