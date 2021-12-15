COVID Travel Restrictions in the Bahamas Explained Ahead of the Holiday Season

The Bahamas is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Americans, who are drawn to the Atlantic archipelago’s crystal clear waters and magnificent natural beauty. The Bahamas is made up of over 700 islands and 2,400 cays.

The Bahamas, like the rest of the world, has been hit by the COVID pandemic, prompting the US State Department to issue a Level 3 Travel Advisory, advising Americans to reconsider traveling there due to COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has also issued a Level 3 alert, citing a “high level” of COVID in the Bahamas. The CDC advises Americans to get fully vaccinated before visiting the nation and to avoid non-essential travel there.

If you intend to visit the Bahamas this holiday season, you should be aware that the Bahamian government has imposed some travel restrictions in order to prevent the spread of COVID.

Citizens of the United States are currently allowed to visit the Bahamas, however they must follow specific testing procedures based on their immunization status.

A negative COVID test (either a fast antigen test or a PCR) done no more than five days previous to the date of arrival in the Bahamas is required of fully vaccinated passengers.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated and wish to travel between islands in the Bahamas must additionally have a negative quick antigen test result obtained no more than five days prior to their departure date.

A negative COVID test (either a quick antigen or PCR) must be obtained by all children aged 2 to 11 years old no later than five days prior to their arrival in the Bahamas.

Children under the age of two are not required to take any tests.

A negative PCR test result acquired no more than five days previous to the date of arrival in The Bahamas is required for unvaccinated passengers aged 12 and older.

Unvaccinated people going inter-island within the Bahamas from the capital Nassau, Paradise Island, and Grand Bahama Island must receive a negative PCR test no more than five days prior to their departure date and provide it to the airline or vessel’s operator. This is a condensed version of the information.