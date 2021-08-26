COVID Task Force Live Updates: A White House group gives a briefing as more than 100,000 people are hospitalized in the United States.

As daily infection rates and hospitalizations continue to rise across the country, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health authorities will host a news conference Thursday morning.

The team includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s main medical advisor, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Vivek Murphy, the US Surgeon General, and Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID response coordinator.

The briefing comes as hospitalizations in the United States have reached their highest level since late January, when vaccinations against the virus were scarce. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 100,000 inpatient hospital beds are presently being used for COVID-19 patients across the country.

On Wednesday, over 170,000 new cases were reported, with a seven-day average of over 152,00 daily infections.

The press conference comes only days after the US Food and Drug Administration gave final approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, which is now known as Comirnaty. Previously, the shot was given under an emergency use permission from the FDA.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed live here.

Return to this website for additional information.