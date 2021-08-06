COVID Survivors who do not get vaccinated are more than twice as likely to re-infect themselves, according to a CDC study.

One of the primary reasons Americans don’t plan to get vaccinated, according to a new Gallup poll, is the notion that they’re immune because they’ve previously had COVID-19. Survivors have been urged to acquire the broader protection that vaccination promises since the outset. While the shots aren’t flawless, they do provide effective protection against hospitalization and death, even when dealing with the Delta mutant.

Scientists explain that while infection protects survivors against a serious re-infection with an identical strain of the virus, blood testing have revealed that protection against dangerous variants declines.

The CDC report provides some empirical data.

Researchers looked at residents in Kentucky who had a coronavirus infection that was confirmed in a lab in 2020, the vast majority of whom were infected between October and December. They compared 246 persons who were reinfected in May or June this year to 492 survivors who remained well. Even though most survivors had their first bout of COVID-19 only six to nine months earlier, those who never got vaccinated had a much higher chance of reinfection than those who were fully vaccinated.

According to research lead author Alyson Cavanaugh, a CDC disease detective working with Kentucky’s health department, a different variety of the coronavirus caused the majority of illnesses in 2020, whereas the newer Alpha type was prevalent in Kentucky in May and June.

She believes this indicates that people’s natural immunity from earlier infections isn’t as powerful as the boost they can get from vaccination as the virus changes.

Reinfections with the newer Delta variety are unknown at this time. However, health experts in the United States point to preliminary data.