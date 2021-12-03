COVID Set For Combo Medal Ceremony, Birthday Party For 105-Year-Old Vet Who Survived WWII

Major Wooten, a 104-year-old WWII veteran from Alabama who survived COVID, is set to be awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service on his 105th birthday, which will include both a birthday party and a medal ceremony.

The medal ceremony and birthday party will be place in Huntsville on Friday, according to a statement from the French Consulate in Atlanta and Holly McDonald, Wooten’s granddaughter. According to The Associated Press, Wooten was an Army private who repaired railways destroyed by bombings in France.

“The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed professionally to the country as well as veterans such as Americans who risked their lives fighting on French soil during World War II,” according to the consulate announcement.

According to Britannica, Napoleon Bonaparte established the Legion of Honor on May 19, 1802, as an order of excellence offered to persons regardless of birth status or religion as long as they promised to preserve liberty and equality.

Before his 104th birthday in November 2020, Wooten had previously contracted COVID. According to the Associated Press, he was able to heal just in time for his birthday, discharged two days before it.

“I’m just grateful that they were able to treat him so soon and get him evaluated,” McDonald added. “It’s incredible that a 104-year-old was able to survive COVID.” He was able to spend his birthday at home with his family.

Vincent Hommeril, the French consul general in Atlanta, will present Wooten with the medal, which has been approved by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to The Legion of Honor website, it is the highest medal of honor that may be awarded in France.

Wooten was drafted in 1943 and arrived in France in 1944, one of four brothers serving at the same time during WWII. According to a synopsis of his service from the French, he served in Le Mans before being assigned to work at a railroad station in Paris.

Following the war, Wooten went home in 1946 and worked at U.S. Steel in Birmingham.

