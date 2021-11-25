COVID Restrictions on Black Friday: What Stores Are Doing To Keep Customers Safe.

This year’s Black Friday, the great retail sale event held the day after Thanksgiving, will take place despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers go to stores early in the morning to take advantage of discounts on a variety of gift items, ranging from electronics and toys to clothing, cookware, and other products.

Many establishments have introduced safety precautions such as face covering rules, limited client in-take, shortened shopping hours, and other decreased services since the start of COVID-19.

We take a look at certain COVID-19 restrictions in place at big retailers around the country on Black Friday.

Walmart

Walmart started their Black Friday sale early this year, both online and in stores, and spread it out over three days in November.

The final Black Friday promotion began on November 22 at 7 p.m. ET on the Walmart website and will begin in-store on November 26 at 5 a.m. local time.

The business claimed in an October statement: “Walmart’s first concern remains to be the safety of our customers and workers, and its ‘Black Friday Deals for Days’ events are meant to be safe and entertaining.

“All of the discounts are accessible online, and Walmart follows CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations and municipal laws to help promote safe shopping in stores,” the firm stated.

Customers are advised to wear masks regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, while all Walmart personnel are obliged to wear facial covers.

Customers can now use Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service to pick up their online Black Friday orders.

The Best Buy

According to a Consumer Health & Safety Index created by Ipsos, a market research organization, Best Buy was designated the “No. 1 big-box retailer for COVID-19 safety” earlier this year in May, based on results from shoppers at 3,500 individual locations and a survey of 2,000 people.

In various categories, such as social distancing techniques, sanitizer offerings, and staff wearing masks and gloves, the company outperformed rival brands.

Best Buy said it has enhanced safety measures in place to “help prevent the spread of sickness and keep everyone safe.” The following are some of these measures: Customers and employees at Best Buy are advised to hide their faces. “If you don’t have one, we’ll provide one for you. Small youngsters and those who are unable to wear one due to health concerns. This is a condensed version of the information.