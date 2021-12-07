COVID Reinfection Rate Is Higher Than Other Variants in South African Omicron Data.

Early studies suggest that the rate at which patients get reinfected with coronavirus is higher with the Omicron variety than with other COVID-19 variants, according to new research from South Africa.

The African Health Research Institute’s director, Willem Hanekom, noted that patients who previously had COVID-19 and are re-infected with the virus are re-infected at a considerably higher rate with Omicron.

According to Hanekom, early data indicates that Omicron is edging out immunity due to a higher rate of reinfection. According to Hanekom, the data also reveals that younger people, particularly those who have not been vaccinated, are more susceptible to Omicron infection.

In South Africa, the Omicron form is rapidly spreading. More than 16,000 new cases each day were reported across the country during the weekend. It recorded less than 200 new cases each day in mid-November.

Although it’s still early, Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors the variants for a Harvard Medical School-led research team, said that “evidence is starting to trickle in, showing that Omicron is likely to outcompete Delta in many, if not all, areas.”

“The infection is spreading quite quickly,” Hanekom explained. “In the following weeks and months, it’s expected to become the dominant strain, resulting in a spike in case numbers.” Some scientists believe Omicron will win after reviewing data from South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Others, however, cautioned Monday that it’s too early to tell whether Omicron will spread faster than Delta or, if it does, how quickly it will take over.

“Whether Omicron will replace Delta, especially here in the United States, where we’re seeing huge surges in Delta, I think we’ll know in about two weeks,” Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said.

Many important concerns about Omicron remain unsolved, such as whether the virus causes lesser or more severe illness, and how well it can circumvent immunity from previous COVID-19 infections or immunizations.

Scientists refer to what’s happening in South Africa, where omicron was initially discovered, as an example of dissemination. The speed with which Omicron infects people and gains near-total domination in South Africa has health experts concerned that the country is on the verge of a fresh wave that might overwhelm hospitals.

