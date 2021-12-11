COVID rates in Michigan are near all-time highs, with three out of every four hospitalized patients being unvaccinated.

In recent weeks, Michigan virtually achieved or surpassed record highs in terms of cases, vaccines, and deaths set throughout the pandemic, with at least 75 percent of hospitalized COVID patients unvaccinated.

State health officials said Friday cases and hospitalizations do not appear to be decreasing after Thanksgiving as they did last year, and urged residents to get vaccinated and booster shots if they are eligible, as the state’s fully vaccinated rate is around 55.5 percent, well below the national rate of 60.5 percent.

“I want to be quite clear for anyone who have not yet been vaccinated: You are risking serious disease, hospitalization, and even death,” state health director Elizabeth Hertel said. “If you haven’t had the vaccination or aren’t properly vaccinated, the question isn’t if you’ll get sick, but when — especially with a more transmissible variation spreading across the state.” Hertel and other health officials discussed the Omicron variant, the first of which was discovered in Michigan this week, as medical professionals investigate whether it causes more or less severe illnesses than the Delta variant, which is currently responsible for the majority of cases in the country.

According to Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, over 4,700 residents were hospitalized due to COVID this week, a new high, and those patients are currently occupying 21% of hospital beds, the first time that number has surpassed 20%.

“As we approach the Christmas break and the new year, Michigan continues to go in a highly worrying direction,” Hertel said.

Vaccination rates in the state are lower than the national norm, particularly among youngsters and persons in their 20s and 30s.

The state is distributing ventilators to hospitals and has requested 200 additional ventilators from the national stockpile.

The state is working with federal officials to locate federal personnel who can assist in the treatment of infected patients using antibody medicines.

Dr. Paolo Marciano, chief medical officer for Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, one of three Michigan hospitals where U.S. Army doctors and nurses are assisting, said, “Where we are today is really just keeping our heads above water.” The deployment, he said, is a “tremendous lifeline” that state officials do not expect the US government to be able to provide. This is a condensed version of the information.