COVID Patients occupy 15% of hospital beds in Nebraska when the pandemic reaches its peak.

When the shifts in capacity due to the increase in care allowed to be given to non-COVID patients are taken into account, COVID patients account for about 15% of people in hospital beds in Nebraska, which is comparable to the state’s highest points of the pandemic, state health officials said Thursday.

Nebraska now has 602 COVID patients in hospitals, compared to an all-time high of 987 in November 2020, before vaccines were available and fewer non-emergency cases were brought to hospitals, freeing up more capacity for COVID patients who had to be treated separately to prevent viral spread.

As additional cases of the Omicron form are discovered around the world, the situation may deteriorate if it is discovered to cause symptoms that are as severe as or worse than Delta. Although preliminary research from South Africa suggests that Omicron is more transmissible and vaccine-resistant than Delta, the severity of sickness it will cause is uncertain.

Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious disease expert who helps to run the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said, “It’s possible that Omicron will produce a massive surge, and honestly, we can’t handle that right now.” “In Nebraska, our hospitals are already in such bad shape that we’re talking about crisis-level treatment. And we’re going to have a tremendous problem if we start seeing what we think we’re going to see with Omicron.” Hewlett’s crisis standards of care relate to the practice of rationing care between patients when a medical facility’s personnel is under so much stress.

Doctors and scientists continue to stress the significance of getting vaccinated and having a booster dose whenever patients are eligible, particularly as the Delta and Omicron strains continue to rise in prevalence.

“Last fall was a dreadful experience. Unfortunately, this fall and winter feel like a rerun “Methodist Health System in Omaha’s Dr. Jessica Jones agreed. “And it’s all the more sad because we have these fantastic immunization techniques at our disposal. We also know that this is entirely avoidable.” Earlier this month, Nebraska verified six cases of the Omicron variant. Dr. Matthew Donahue, state epidemiologist, said one new possible case was being probed on Thursday.

