COVID Nurses Battle ‘Compassion Fatigue’ as Delta Surges.

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

COVID patients began filling the intensive care units at both Bakersfield hospitals where Mary Lynn Briggs works a little more than three weeks ago. This was not the first time it had happened, but it felt different this time.

Briggs explained, “The bulk of the people we’re seeing are in their 20s and 30s, something we’ve never seen previously.” “And in the past, despite the fact that so many people with COVID perished in the ICU, we also saw patients who survived and even returned to work. However, in the last three weeks, everyone has died.”

As some of the most severe cases powered by the fast-moving Delta variant ultimately become hospitalizations, this is the terrible surge of the new coronavirus that specialists have long predicted. In California, hospitalization and ICU admission rates have risen dramatically in the last month, with double-digit increases in the last seven days.

However, for many nurses, it isn’t only the figures that give them the chills. This is also a throwback to some of the worst COVID periods, such as the end of 2020 and the first few weeks of this year. And some of them fear a downward spiral, which might include working in hospitals that are slow to address the most pressing issues, such as staffing.

Brenda Chavez, an RN at Centinela Hospital Medical Center’s emergency department in Inglewood, said, “It’s a little bit of a PTSD feeling, to be honest.” “We’re basically holding our breath, wondering if this will be much worse than before?”

From the perspective of a nurse, 2020 was a year of struggle. COVID was a huge problem in and of itself, but nurses also had to deal with challenges they could never have anticipated dealing with from the beginning of the virus’s introduction in the United States. Nurses across California pleaded with and picketed their own hospitals for appropriate supplies of personal protective equipment, such as masks and even disposable gowns, as well as enough staff to do their jobs properly.

Those anxieties haven’t subsided in the least. While PPE looks to be under control for the most part, there are reports that some hospitals may encounter shortages again. Last Monday, the nurses at Centinela, where Chavez works, staged an informative picket. This is a condensed version of the information.