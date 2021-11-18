COVID may cause long-term loss of smell in up to 1.6 million Americans, according to a new study.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery, up to 1.6 million people in the United States may have experienced a long-term inability to smell as a result of COVID-19 infection.

According to the researchers, the significant number of patients with chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD) shown in the study is another “increasing public health concern of COVID-19.”

Many people who have COD as a result of coronavirus may never fully recover their sense of smell, according to the findings.

According to a report published by McGill University’s Office for Science and Society in April 2021, 30 to 80 percent of those infected with COVID will develop some form of anosmia (loss of smell). Because the virus attacks the cells that support the olfactory nerve rather than the nerve itself, most COVID patients are expected to restore their sense of smell within weeks.

Three Washington University School of Medicine academics contributed to the current study, two of whom are also editors at JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery. It used case data from the COVID Tracking Project to look at chronic COVID-related COD in the United States.

The researchers used data from a second study to determine the number of persons who had COVID-related loss of smell, which found that between 30 and 75 percent of those infected had anosmia. They also looked at recovery rates for those who had COD for a long time.

They eventually estimated that more than 700,000 to 1.6 million persons in the United States have lost their sense of smell for more than six months as a result of COVID-19 infection. People who have suffered COVID-related parosmia—a sort of olfactory disease in which odors become distorted—are included in the estimation, but there are no particular figures for that group.

Because “state-reported positive cases likely underestimate the total number of positive cases,” the authors concluded that “the true number of COD may be substantially greater” than their findings revealed.

The researchers reported in JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery, “As the world approaches the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, chronic olfactory dysfunction (COD) has emerged as one of the symptoms of long-term COVID-19.” “The loss of olfaction has had an impact. This is a condensed version of the information.