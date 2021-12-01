COVID kills the founder of a controversial Christian TV network who was anti-vaccine.

Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster who propagated falsehoods and campaigned against vaccines, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was 64 years old at the time.

Lamb, who founded the Daystar Television Network, had previously used his platform to describe the epidemic as a “satanic invasion” that should not be treated with vaccines. He praised the treatment of the infection with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Daystar, established in Dallas, is the world’s second-largest Christian network, with a global audience of almost 2 billion people. In 1993, Lamb and his wife created the network.

Vaccine doubters were frequently invited onto Lamb’s show. They discussed vaccination conspiracies, hidden powers pushing the vaccine, and the infringement of Christians’ rights.

After an alleged extortion plan, Lamb officially admitted to having an extramarital affair in 2010. In December 2020, Lamb garnered attention after an Inside Edition investigation revealed that Daystar had utilized Paycheck Protection Program cash to purchase a private plane.

Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning, with a heavy heart. As they mourn this tragic loss, the family requests that their privacy be respected. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EVujL8zotG On Tuesday, the network tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Marcus Lamb, president and creator of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.” “As they grieve this tragic loss, the family requests that their privacy be respected.” “After being diagnosed with COVID, he developed COVID pneumonia. He did, however, have pre-existing conditions “Joni Lamb, Joni Lamb, Joni Lamb, Joni Lamb, Joni Lamb

According to Marcus Lamb’s relatives, he had diabetes. He allegedly received treatments that were advertised on their network “triggered a spike in his blood sugar and a drop in his oxygen. “Today I’m at a loss for words. At 4 a.m. this morning, my father was promoted to paradise. He led a life well lived, and there’s little doubt he heard “well done, my good and faithful servant” as he passed through the gates of paradise. pic.twitter.com/1Imcz4VxbO In November, son Johnathan Lamb said, “There’s no doubt in my mind that this is a spiritual attack from the enemy.” He went on to say that the adversary is attempting to “tear down” his father.

Lamb joins a long list of notable Christian broadcasters who have died from the illness after expressing doubts about the vaccine, including Dick Farrell, Phil Valentine, and Marc Bernier.