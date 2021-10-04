COVID kills a 15-year-old on the day she was supposed to be vaccinated.

Jorja Halliday, a fifteen-year-old girl from Portsmouth, England, died on Tuesday as a result of a severe case of COVID-19. The teen had been due to get her vaccine on the same day she died, before feeling ill.

Although severe COVID-19 cases are less common in children and adolescents than in adults, this does not mean that they are immune to the virus’s potentially fatal complications: a CDC study published earlier this year found that teens were three times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than for the flu.

According to the Guardian, Halliday died four days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result at Queen Alexandra Hospital. The kid, who had no underlying medical issues, was said to have taken the PCR test after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Due to throat pain, Halliday struggled to eat for the next few days, and by Monday, she was unable to eat anything. Her condition deteriorated despite being put on antibiotics. Her heart was racing twice as rapidly as it should have been, according to a doctor who examined her.

After that, Halliday was transferred to the hospital for further intense treatment, but physicians were unable to reverse the virus’s effects.

“They recognized how serious it was, yet I was still permitted to touch her, hold her hand, embrace her, and do whatever else I wanted. Tracey Halliday, her mother, told the Guardian, “They did let me to do it.” “It’s at the point where I can’t believe it happened.”

“It’s heartbreaking because your children are destined to outlive you, and that’s the one thing I can’t get past,” she explained.

Tracey Halliday described her daughter as a “caring kid” who liked to kickbox and perform music. “She was a very busy person who enjoyed going out and spending time with her friends as well as her brothers and sisters,” she said.

Halliday’s death was reportedly caused by the virus’s strain on her heart.

Her mother told the Guardian, “I was with her the whole time.” “They attempted to place her on a ventilator to allow her body to recuperate. Her heart rate did not return to normal. Her heart couldn’t handle it any longer. They performed as nicely as I expected. This is a condensed version of the information.