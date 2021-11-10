COVID kills 9 employees at the Sheriff’s Department, and more than half of the staff is infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has lost nine personnel to COVID-19, putting a heavy toll on a law enforcement organization that has been particularly hard struck by the virus.

Sheriff Gregory Tony claimed that more than half of the department’s 5,600 personnel have been exposed to the virus, with 1,800, or 32 percent, becoming infected, at a church memorial service held Tuesday morning for the nine employees.

“We lost nine,” Tony remarked, noting that the first of the nine deaths occurred in April 2020.

He expressed concern that the death toll will rise above nine after reporting the magnitude of COVID-19 exposures and illnesses in the department.

“Every time that happens, we start to wonder if we’ll lose number 10.” Tony urged the department to continue battling the virus’s spread.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet. We’re still fighting, but our victories over the last year and a half have come because we’ve been able to unite rather than separate in the face of adversity “Tony remarked.

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public employees have been enacted in a number of states and localities around the United States. According to a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the virus will be the leading cause of death for law enforcement officers in 2021. However, infection rates have remained high among police and other first responders, many of whom are hesitant to get the vaccine.

With 241 deaths in 2021, the virus was also the leading cause of police officer fatalities in the line of duty. Although there are no national statistics on the immunization rate of all first responders, the numbers reported by police and fire departments across the country are significantly lower than the national average.

See the list below

The black and white photos of the victims were on stage at the Sunrise church, according to the South Florida SunSentinel: Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39; Nikima Thompson, 41; Wiley Huff, 73; Lt. Aldemar Rengifo Jr., 54; Pamela Ford, 54; Stephen Adams, 42; Sgt. Shane Owens, 48; Edwin Sanchez, 61; and Tasha Blackwood, 54.

