COVID is taking a toll on the staff, according to an ICU nurse, because some patients still believe the virus isn’t real.

COVID-19 patients who don’t think the virus is genuine, and even blame their condition on hospital staff, according to a Colorado nurse who works in an intensive care unit.

In an interview with CBS Denver, Kathleen Combs, a nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, stated, “It’s hard when you know you’re doing good for the patients, but they’re yelling at you.”

“They’re trying to convince you that it’s not true. They’re accusing you of being a murderer “she continued.

Some of the patients who do not believe in the virus are in critical condition. “I can’t breathe,” they remark, according to Combs. “Exactly. That’s because you’re infected with COVID. ‘No, I don’t have COVID; that’s not true.’ I’ve had these discussions with folks “She told CBS Denver about it.

She further stated that some of them feel the infection is still active “produced by someone else, whether it’s the media, the government, or something else. That’s something I’ve never encountered before… There are those who will vehemently dispute it till the end of their days, if they survive that long “Combs have been added.

Staff at the hospital, she alleged, had been threatened.

“On the phone, we have people yelling at us. They’re not pleasant to be around “According to Combs, he told the news channel. Staff has been accused of making some people sick.

“That we are the ones who are making them worse and dying. That we are the ones who are causing this, “she stated

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, Combs has worked in the hospital’s intensive care unit, and she says she’s seen a lot “There was a lot of misery, a lot of sick people, and a lot of death. At this point, it’s unnecessarily so “she stated

“It’s draining me emotionally right now.”

COVID-19 instances have been on the rise in Colorado recently. Colorado officials said Wednesday that the number of available hospital beds has reached an all-time low, according to 9 News. At the time, more than 1,400 COVID-19 individuals had been admitted to hospitals with the virus, and 79 percent of them had not been vaccinated.

72.5 percent of Colorado people over the age of 12 have been fully immunized, according to state data.

In response to the rising number of COVID cases, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday assuring that all citizens of the state are eligible for COVID booster shots. This is a condensed version of the information.