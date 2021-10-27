COVID is now a “major cause of death” in children, although many parents are hesitant to vaccinate their children.

Abi Hammond does not appear to be an anti-vaxxer. The 30-year-old gym owner and strength and fitness teacher describes herself as “middle of the road politically,” lives in blue-state Connecticut, and ensures that her two children, ages 7 and 11, are not only up to date on their vaccines but also get flu shots every year.

If the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12 as expected early next month, she won’t be first in line. She’s not sure if she’ll even stand in line.

“I’m terribly torn,” she admits. “Is the level of disease in youngsters really that high? I’m not sure what the solution is to that. ‘This isn’t serious at all for youngsters,’ you could hear at first. Then it was time for the vaccine to be given to children. ‘It’s actually very serious for youngsters, too,’ it said. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute…’ The conversation is constantly shifting. It’s perplexing. And it’s all gotten a little too politicized.” In anticipation of FDA approval, the White House announced details of its intentions to have children vaccinated at pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, and other venues on October 20. The White House had already instructed governors to begin planning to vaccinate youngsters as young as 5 years old by early November. Officials with the Obama administration said they had purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, enough to vaccinate all 28 million youngsters who would become eligible if the FDA approves the shots for children aged 5 to 11 when it meets to discuss the matter. On October 26, an FDA advisory committee recommended that children in that age group receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Parents? Not at all. Four out of ten parents with children aged 5 to 11 plan to “wait a while to see how it works” before vaccinating their children, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Their reservations range from the following: Some people are concerned that the vaccine is unsafe. Others say the government has inflated COVID-19’s hazard to children. Only a small minority of people are anti-vaccine. However, there are numerous. This is a condensed version of the information.