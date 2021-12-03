COVID is filling beds at a hospital that is turning away stroke patients and sending them 200 miles away.

According to the Associated Press, a Green Bay, Wisconsin, hospital had to turn away 28 patients in one day, including three stroke victims, and transfer them to a hospital almost 200 miles away due to the high number of COVID cases.

COVID patients occupy around 20% of the beds in Prevea Health’s hospitals, and practically every patient is unvaccinated, according to Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, which serves patients in northeast and western Wisconsin.

“They’re the ones who not only use the most resources, but also remain the longest,” Rai explained. “Unfortunately, our health-care system is currently overburdened.” Even before the appearance of the newly-detected omicron variation in the United States, Wisconsin health officials warned Thursday that the spike in cases and hospitalizations of primarily delta variant COVID patients would have been cause for alarm.

Officials urged individuals to be vaccinated and take other precautions to stay safe and well while scientists investigate the new variation, the severity of disease it causes, and how well current vaccines can protect against it.

“We require your assistance,” Rai stated. “We must ensure that hospitals are available to care for everyone.” Karen Timberlake, secretary of the Department of Health Services, noted that 97 percent of intensive care beds and 98 percent of intermediate care beds are currently full across the state, demonstrating the enormous strain on the state’s healthcare system.

“In our toolkit, we have tools that can assist halt the spread,” she explained. “We have to get our act together and commit to taking these initiatives.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, people who are not vaccinated are roughly 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die than those who are. COVID-19 has been linked to 9,052 deaths in Wisconsin so far.

There have been no confirmed instances of the omicron variety in Wisconsin yet, but that kind of testing can take a week or more, so it’s conceivable it’s more widespread than known, according to Wisconsin’s top medical officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard. This is a condensed version of the information.