COVID is compared to prostate cancer by Tucker Carlson.

In a week when the death toll from COVID in the United States surpassed 800,000—more than Seattle’s population—Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested people should stop discussing about the disease because it’s “boring.”

Carlson informed viewers during his Thursday monologue that he wanted to give them some advice: “If you find yourself living in a town where people are still talking about COVID nonstop two years later, it is time to relocate.”

“Not because your neighbors have been brainwashed, though they clearly have,” he explained, “but because your neighbors are uninteresting.” “At this point, it’s simply not a topic that interests you in your personal life.” “Yes, COVID and prostate cancer have both killed a lot of people,” Carlson remarked. “Imagine having to tell everyone about your prostate on a daily basis.”

"People would know you're a narcissist," he continued. "No one would sit next to you at dinner; you'd be obnoxious."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31,488 men died of prostate cancer in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, out of 211,893 cases.

COVID has claimed the lives of 824,520 people in the United States, with over 120,000 new infections being reported every day.

Within the backdrop of these astronomical figures, however, Carlson claims that talking about COVID “constantly” means that people “ignore everything else” in this “vast, complicated, and completely fascinating universe.”

These include “babies being born, people dying of old age”—suggesting a COVID cause for mortality is less interesting. “All kinds of fantastic things happen in the meantime.” “Human beings are capable of an amazing range of legitimately fascinating activities. Let’s not talk about corona because it isn’t one of them.” Carlson and his network have been accused of spreading false information about COVID and how to prevent it. He hasn’t stated whether or not he has been immunized.

In September, he claimed that President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate was an attempt to eradicate “guys with excessive testosterone.”

He’s also made a claim. This is a condensed version of the information.