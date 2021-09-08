COVID is becoming the leading cause of death among police officers.

According to the Associated Press, COVID-19 is currently the main cause of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths.

According to data gathered by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 71 law enforcement professionals in the United States died from COVID-19 in the first six months of 2021, compared to 76 in the same period in 2020. The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in 2020 was 241, making the virus the leading cause of law enforcement fatalities.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 132 members of law enforcement agencies had died of COVID-19 this year as of Monday. Six police enforcement officers died in Florida over the course of ten days last month.

Individual police and fire departments around the country have reported vaccination rates much below the national figure of 74 percent of adults receiving at least one dose, despite the lack of national statistics on immunization rates for America’s whole population of first responders.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

11th of March, 2021. For Erin Tokley, a former Philadelphia police officer, Baptist minister, and 47-year-old father of three, it was intended to be a watershed moment in the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to be his vaccination appointment day.

It was the date of his funeral, not his birthday.

Tokley, also known as “Toke” by his friends and family, died on March 3, marking the sixth verified COVID-19 death for the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers in Philadelphia first became eligible for their injections in late January, and Tokley was eager to obtain them. However, he became unwell in early February, just as he was about to roll up his sleeve.

The recurrence of COVID-19 this summer, as well as the national debate over vaccine requirements, has put the nation’s first responders in a tense predicament, as they are dying in greater numbers while fighting regulations.

As the 21st anniversary of their first date approaches on Sept. 10, it’s a painful circumstance for Tokley’s widow, Octavia. She stated she has moved on from her outrage at other cops who refuse to take the vaccine and is now disillusioned. Her husband’s life was lost, but theirs could yet be salvaged.

"I don't want to be the one to assist your family through this," she expressed her displeasure.