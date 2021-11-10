COVID In The United States: The Nation Approaches A Key Milestone Of Vaccinating One Million Children Ages 5-11.

As of Wednesday, about 1 million American children aged 5 to 11 had received the COVID-19 vaccine, which was made available to this age range last week.

The Pfizer vaccination has been given to 900,000 children, with another 700,000 visits set in the coming days. To vaccinate as many children as possible, the White House has collaborated with health clinics, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and schools.

President Biden touted the vaccine for children at a virtual political fundraiser, saying, “It’s going to offer millions of American parents peace of mind.”

Approximately 20,000 immunization locations for primary school pupils are open across the country.

This week, First Lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are slated to launch a nationwide campaign to encourage youngsters to be immunized. If parents have any questions or concerns, Murthy recommends speaking with their child’s pediatrician.

@DrBiden is going around the country encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated in an effort to increase the number of COVID-19 immunization sites for children. https://t.co/NNNqn1teys According to the White House, about 900,000 children aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination in their first week of eligibility. Federal authorities gave final approval for the shots on Nov. 2. https://t.co/uKwbWYIZRX In a letter to school superintendents and primary school principals, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote, “We urge you to do everything you can to help parents and families learn about the vaccination and receive access to it.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 100,000 people are sick with coronavirus on a weekly basis, prompting the vaccination rollout. 2 million youngsters aged 5 to 11 have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.