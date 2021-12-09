COVID In The United States: The FDA Approves Pfizer’s Booster Shots For Teenagers Despite Omicron Concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer-COVID-19 BioNTech’s booster shot for use in 16 and 17-year-olds on Thursday.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock described the action as adding another layer of protection against COVID-19 ahead of the holiday season in a statement. Vaccinations, according to Woodcock, are “our most effective means for combating COVID-19.” “As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, we can’t relax on all of the preventive public health efforts we’ve been taking since the epidemic began,” says the CDC “Woodcock stated. “Vaccination remains the strongest protection against COVID-19, as both the delta and omicron versions continue to spread.” Pfizer-BioNTech was overjoyed to learn that their booster had been approved for teenagers. Pfizer CEO Alberto Bourla called the decision a “important milestone” in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in his own statement.

“While new variants, such as Omicron, arise around the world, we feel that the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and any future variants is to fully vaccinate all eligible people with the first two doses and a booster dose as indicated,” Bourla said.

The FDA’s decision to approve the booster for minors came only weeks after the agency extended its emergency use permission for individuals 18 and older on Nov. 19.

Six months after having a second dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, 16 and 17-year-old Americans are advised to obtain their booster dosage under the extended EUA.

Despite the speed with which the authorization was granted, the FDA stated that before making their decision, they prioritized safety. Pfizer will conduct post-authorization studies to analyze known significant hazards associated with the vaccinations, according to the FDA statement.

The appearance of the COVID-19 Omicron strain at the start of winter has prompted the US authorities to rush to vaccinate more Americans as they prepare to assemble and travel for the Christmas season.

President Joe Biden informed the public on Nov. 29 that his administration was dealing with the Omicron variant with “science and haste.” Biden also stated that he does not believe a lockdown is necessary in the case of Omicron, but advised Americans to be vaccinated or get a booster if they already have. He claimed that taking these steps would be the most effective approach to prevent more onerous descriptions.

"There is no need for an if people have been vaccinated.